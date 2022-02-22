I-80 Reopens After Closure Due to Winter Conditions, Crashes
Interstate 80 in Wyoming is back open in both directions, according to the Department of Transportation.
Much of I-80 was closed late Monday afternoon due to winter conditions and crashes.
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.
