I-80 Closed Between Cheyenne and Laramie

5:43 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open.

12:03 P.M. UPDATE:

As of noon, the estimated opening time is in 14 to 16 hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Winter conditions and crashes have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.

U.S. 30 between Cheyenne and Laramie is also closed.

As of Friday at 10:17 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.

​​