How Does The Mule Deer Foundation Help Wyoming’s Deer Population?

In the late 1980's, the mule deer population in the US was on the decline. That's when the Mule Deer Foundation was founded and within a few years, the numbers were on rise.

Conservation is the key to keeping the mule deer and black tail deer populations healthy and keeps the hunting opportunities and options open. Since 1988 the organization has helped strengthen the mule deer population all over the western US including Wyoming. According to the website Muledeer.org

The Mule Deer Foundation is the only conservation group in North America dedicated to restoring, improving, and protecting mule deer and black-tailed deer and their habitat, with a focus on science and program efficiency.

Throughout the years, the Wyoming Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation has been part of many projects to benefit the Mule Deer population in the state of Wyoming.

Working on Mule deer conservation focusing on the movement and migration corridors. $1.9 Million has been raised since 2007 from the sale of Wyoming Governors or Commissioners license authorizations.

$1.8 million toward habitat in work with over 40 miles of fence modification to standards and other habitat work.

$20,000 has gone to the study of migration and habitat use in the Big Horn Mountains,

Provided trail cameras for Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Helped purchase signage to help reduce deer/vehicle collisions.

So needless to say, the Mule Deer Foundation has been a huge part of the conservation efforts over the last couple decades in every state that has a chapter of the foundation.

To help the cause, there are many ways you can help out. One is by becoming a member of Mule Deer Foundation.

