House Backs Measures Asserting Congressional War Powers

As the Senate is immersed in impeachment, the House is focusing its debate on matters of war and peace.

The Democratic-controlled House has approved measures intended to reassert congressional authority over war powers.

The House has approved a proposal to repeal the 2002 congressional authorization for the war in Iraq.

And the House voted to prevent tax dollars from being used to take military action against Iran without congressional approval.

The actions follow a Jan. 9 vote by the House asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.