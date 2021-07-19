Horseheads Hosting Expedition League All-Star Game on Tuesday

The Casper Horseheads baseball team will host the Expedition League All-Star game on Tuesday night at Lansing Field, featuring the best players in this summer collegiate league. The Horseheads have four players on the roster for the Clark Division; infielder Cristian Lopez from Alabama State, infielder Ryan Callahan from Kansas University, infielder Eric Erato from Northern Illinois, and pitcher Jake Wright from Carson-Neuman. The start time tomorrow will be at 6:35 at Lansing Field and fireworks will follow the contest.

The festivities begin tonight at Lansing with a Wyoming girls fast-pitch softball game as well as an Expedition League Home Run Derby. Casper's representative in the Derby will be Kelly Walsh High School alum Brooks Browning. Casper was due to host the All-Star game last year but their season was canceled to the pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.