High Speed Chase Near Glendo Leads to 2 Fatalities

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, two people, Samuel and Jeremiah Proctor, ages 42 and 48 respectively, died in a car accident in the afternoon on May 28 near Glendo.

Based on the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a BMW, being driven by an unknown person, was attempting to escape law enforcement and traveling over 130 miles per hour.

According to Highway Patrol, some type of "tire deflation device" were used as the BMW continued to drive at high speeds.

But near mile marker 100, the BMW ran off the road to the left, overcorrected, crossed both lanes of travel, and the vehicle then left the road on the right and overturned.

Both Proctors, who are from Colorado, were ejected from the vehicle and were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Highway Patrol lists speed and equipment failure/issues as possible contributing factors to the crash.

It is unclear at this time why the BMW was driving at high speeds at the time of the crash, why it was trying to escape law enforcement, or who was driving the BMW when it crashed.

This marks 34 fatalities to date on Wyoming roadways, and the 28th crash so far this year, compared to 38 fatalities to date in 2021, 36 in 2020, 66 in 2019, and 40 in 2018.