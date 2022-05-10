3 Killed, 1 Injured in Crash North of Casper Saturday Morning

In a car accident that happened Saturday at 4:32 a.m. on Interstate 25 near Casper, three people, Dalton Foos, Justin Robles, and Abigail Helms were killed after their vehicle hit another vehicle.

According to the narrative provided by Wyoming Highway Patrol, a GMC Yukon was heading north on I 25 when it approached a Toyota RAV4, which was disabled in the right-hand lane.

The GMC attempted to avoid the Toyota and sideswiped it on the passenger side.

The GMC lost control from the crash and left the road to the right in a passenger-side leading slide, causing it to trip and roll several times, ejecting all four people entirely from the GMC.

The RAV4 came to rest in the right lane facing south and there was no driver, or occupants, in the RAV4 at the time of the crash, with no explanation given for why that was the case.

Foos, 22, was the driver of the vehicle, while Robles, 19, and Helms, 17, were passengers, with all three being from Wyoming.

Speed, driver fatigue or asleep, and cell phone use were all listed as possible contributing factors to the crash.

According to Oil City News, members of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Saturday.

None of the people who died were wearing seatbelts, along with 16 other people in 2022 who have died while not wearing seatbelts.

A fourth person was listed by Highway Patrol as injured, however, they were not identified, and it is unclear if they were wearing a seatbelt.

This marks 29 fatalities so far this year, and the 24th crash, compared to 31 fatalities at the same point in 2021, 26 in 2020, 60 in 2019, and 31 in 2018.