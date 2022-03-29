Top 9 Items Wyomingites Always Have At Least One Spare On Hand

Since the 'Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020' I've made sure to never worry about the lack of my necessities again, I'm super stocked on all the basic items I need.

I've never been one to wait until I'm out of something to go get it. Buying more than one item has been something I've practiced for a long time. I'd rather have too much of something than not have it at all, when it comes to household, cleaning or personal hygiene items.

Toilet Paper Supply

I'd say I'm not the only person that stocks up items around the house. It's a safe bet that many households may not have to buy toilet paper for another five years because they ran store to store to buy up as much as possible. Or even better, they've invested in a bidet system that can easily be installed on their toilet in the event that something like that happens again.

I have a tendency to forget whether I have extra's of certain items, so I buy more almost every time I'm at the store. One person can't use an entire deodorant stick in just a couple weeks, so I have my fair share of Right Guard.

The fact that so many people were caught off guard by the pandemic, it's changed the way people buy the basic goods. There's no doubt that the thought of not being able to get those items you need to live in comfort, have inspired Wyomingites to always be prepared.

9 Household Items Wyomingites Always Have Extras Of

