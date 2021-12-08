With the Christmas season now officially upon us, decorations hanging and presents neatly wrapped under the trees, 'tis the season to sit back and enjoy some family time with a good holiday movie.

The issues is, throughout the myriad of holiday themed movies, Casperites aren't all in agreement of what constitutes a film being considered a Christmas movie. Since there is no official way to gauge this, I've always been of the mindset that any film that takes place in and around the holiday season, no matter the plot, technically fits into the genre.

With that being said, we went to our Facebook page and asked each of you to list off some of your favorites. There were a few definitive classics (from as far back as the 1940s), a bunch of animated greats and quite a few that just barely fit into the Christmas category (like the forever debate that is the first Die Hard movie).

Also, I was quite pleased that a single Hanukkah movie made the list. Casper (as well as the entire state of Wyoming), has people of many different faiths, so it was nice to see another holiday film grace the list.

There was also a single horror film that made the list, but all things considered, it fit the Xmas genre better than a few others that were mentioned.

So without further ado, here is a comprehensive list of Casper's Favorite Christmas Movies According to Facebook!

