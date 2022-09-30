Here Are Three Ways to Assist People Affected by Hurricane Ian

Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters after Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida and made landfall on the Carolina coast.

In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph winds and a storm surge from 10 to 12 feet.

As the clean-up begins many residents of Florida may not have a home to go back to. Local rescue teams were having a difficult time getting to those who needed help.

With your help, Florida can begin to recover from Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross Hurricane Ian Relief site is the best way to assist.

The Red Cross is working closely with the entire response community, government agencies, other non-profit groups, faith-based organizations, area businesses, and others to make sure people get the help they need as quickly as possible.

As the work to rebuild and clean up is just now beginning you can make a difference. Just visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your gift is a commitment to helping people in need, and every single donation matters. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from this disaster.