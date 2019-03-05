Hear Wyoming’s Dean Clower Talk About Racking Up The Wins

Wyoming tennis coach Dean Clower reached a milestone in his eighth season last weekend with his 100th career victory.

This achievement came with the Cowgirls’ win over Northern Arizona at the UW Indoor Tennis Complex Sunday afternoon. All of those 100 wins have come as head coach in Laramie. He’s already the winningest coach in Cowgirl Tennis history.

Wyoming (9-5) has won five straight duals and swept four matches last weekend. They beat Montana State last Friday in Casper, 4-1. That was followed by a 6-1 victory in Laramie Saturday versus UTEP. Sunday was a doubleheader, but UW took care of both New Mexico State and Northern Arizona, 4-1.

Coach Clower joined host David Settle during the ‘Laramie Live on KOWB’ radio morning show Tuesday. They talked about reaching 100 career wins, what it means to Coach Clower, where his team is at right now, preparations for Mountain West play, and player development in the video above.

Wyoming Tennis returns to action Saturday, March 16, at home against Montana. The match will begin at 10 a.m.