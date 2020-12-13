Grizzly Committee Looks to Canada ‘Bear Smart’ Communities

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife managers in the Yellowstone region and elsewhere are looking to Canada for examples of how to keep grizzly bears out of trouble in cities and towns.

They discussed ideas at a recent meeting of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. In British Columbia, communities work to identify bear-related problems, then put bear-friendly solutions into local policy solutions.

The Billings Gazette reports communities might choose to focus on using bear-resistant containers, for example.

The idea is that by working together, people can reduce the number of bears that need to be killed because they've become used to eating human sources of food.