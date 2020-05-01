Grizzly Bear Injures Shed Hunter Near Cody

Wyoming Game and FIsh is reporting that a shed hunter was injured by a grizzly bear in Shoshone National Forest's Sunlight Basin nortwest of Cody.

The unnamed man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital where he is being treated, Game and Fish said in a news release.

Specifically, the man was in the East Painter Creek drainage Friday morning when the encounter occurred. Game and Fish personnel are still on-scene investigating.

No further details have been released.