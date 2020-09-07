Grizzly Bear Attacks 69-Year-Old Man in Montana Mountains

BIG SKY, Mont. (AP) — A mother grizzly bear with cubs has attacked a 69-year-old man in the mountains of southwestern Montana.

Authorities said the victim had been hunting near Flattop Mountain near Big Sky when he called 911 Monday morning to say he had been attacked by a bear.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says he was later walked out to a nearby road and waiting ambulance by rescuers and transported to a hospital for injuries to his shoulder and hip.

The man suspects he was too close to a site where another hunter recently harvested an animal.

Grizzly bears are drawn to carcasses of elk and other big game shot by hunters.