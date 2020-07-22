Official: Seven Yellowstone Area Grizzly Attacks This Year

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife officials have documented seven grizzly bear encounters resulting in injuries so far this year in the greater Yellowstone region, an increase compared to the previous high mark of three in the first half of 2007.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that Frank van Manen, supervisor of a grizzly bear study team, said there is usually a single interaction where a person is harmed in the first six months of any year.

Data from the interagency team dating back to 1992 shows that 17% of injury-induced interactions occur in the first six months of the year compared to hunting seasons in September and October.