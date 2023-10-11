Grand Opening for Excel Academy’s Pumpkin Patch

On Saturday, Oct. 14 you can bring your kids to Excel Academy's Grand Opening Event: Touch a Truck.

Happening from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

They will have photography, face painting, I'Scream 4 Ice Cream and MORE.

Check out pictures from last year's Excel Academy Spooktacular Halloween Dance.

Excel Spooktacular Family Dance & Pumpkin Patch Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media