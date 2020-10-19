Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon says he wants people to understand that the Wyoming National Guard is being used to help with contact tracing of people of with COVID-19, and not in any kind of enforcement capacity.

The governor posted the following on his ''Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon" Facebook page:

''In these challenging times, it’s critical that our citizens receive accurate information. The role of the Wyoming National Guard is to provide the Wyoming Department of Health with contact tracing assistance during this surge of COVID-19 cases. It does not include any enforcement activities whatsoever. Thank you to these members of the Guard for their service and efforts to keep their fellow Wyoming residents safe and to slow the spread of this virus. Additional details are here: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/…/bulletins/2a64383"