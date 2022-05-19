Governor Gordon Will Serve As Chairman for National Oil & Gas Commission

Governor Gordon has been a proponent and advocate of the Oil & Gas realm for quite some time. When President Biden issued a moratorium on federal oil and gas leasing, Gordon was one of the first to speak out; even going so far has to file a lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

For this reason and many more, Governor Gordon was recently named the Chairman of the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission (IOGCC).

"The Governor was officially nominated during a business session of the IOGCC on May 17," a press release from the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission stated. "He will succeed the current chair, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, in October."

The IOGCC, according to the release, is a multi-state government agency that is chartered by Congress. It includes 38 member states and it "serves as the states' collective voice on oil and gas issues, as well as advocating for state leadership in governing oil and gas resources."

According to the release, The Commission works with states, as well as Congress and the environmental community to "gather information and viewpoints to assist with developing sound regulatory practices."

In addition to his work with the IOGCC, Governor Gordon is also the Chairman of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission. The five-member organization, established in 1951, exists to regulate oil and gas activity in the state. According to the release, responsibilities of the commission include processing permits, conducting well inspections, and managing the underground injection control program and the orphan well program.

"The commission ensures responsible development and management of Wyoming's oil and gas resources and provides appropriate environmental stewardship for Wyoming citizens," the release stated.

Gordon, for his part, will continue to be a voice for the oil and gas realm in Wyoming and beyond.

“I look forward to the opportunity to lead the ongoing effort to champion state-led efforts and leadership when it comes to addressing emerging technologies, regulatory issues and resource stewardship,” Governor Gordon said.