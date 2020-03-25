Governor Gordon Signs Daylight Saving Bill, 27 Others Into Law

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed 28 bills into law Monday afternoon, including a measure that could eventually do away with the twice-a-year time changes in Wyoming.

House Bill 44 would have Wyoming stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round if three other 'western states' do the same and congress grants permission. The Bill defines ''western states'' as North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, and Montana. Below is the full list of the bills signed into law by Governor Gordon on Monday. All of the bills were passed by state lawmakers in the recently concluded legislative session

You can read all of the texts of the specific bills at the Wyoming Legislature website.

Bills signed into law by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday, March 23:

HEA0050

Sex offender-prohibited access to school facilities.

HEA0053

Unpaid wage claim amendments.

HEA0056

Life insurance benefits-payments and interest.

HEA0062

Criminal justice-mental health-substance use programming.

HEA0064

Contract brewing.

HEA0066

Dr. Leonard L. Robinson memorial bridge.

HEA0068

Reclamation of surface coal mines-turbine blades.

HEA0071

Agriculture marketing funds-processing plants.

HEA0078

Monthly payment of ad valorem tax on mineral production.

HEA0079

Reliable and dispatchable low-carbon energy standards.

HEA0080

Microbreweries.

HEA0081

Pari-mutuel events-rodeo.

HEA0087

Mountain daylight time preservation.

HEA0088

Coal severance tax exemption-Canadian and Mexican ports.

HEA0092

Weed and pest amendments.

SEA0042

Concealed weapons permit renewal-military duty.

SEA0044

Governmental agency parking.

SEA0046

Wyoming works-application period.

SEA0048

Long-term care insurance.

SEA0049

Worker's compensation credit.

SEA0050

Life insurance premiums.

SEA0059

Audiology and speech-language pathology compact.

SEA0060

Tax lien enforcement-2.

SEA0062

Certification of cases to state board of equalization.

SEA0064

Wild Bison Licenses

SEA0065

Hemp production-fees.

SEA0067

Omnibus water bill - planning.

SJR0001

Firearm and hunter education.