Bill To Keep Wyoming On Standard Time Defeated In House

A bill to keep Wyoming on Mountain Standard time year-round has been defeated in the Wyoming House of Representatives by a 31-24 margin.

You can read House Bill 71 here. It was sponsored by Representative(s) Bear, Burt, Fortner, Neiman, and Ottman, and Senator(s) McKeown.

The bill followed action by the 2020 Legislature that would keep Wyoming on Mountain Daylight Time all year if three surrounding states do the same. But the latest bill, while still eliminating the twice a year time change, would have had two key differences from last year's legislation.

First of all, it would have allowed Wyoming to act on its own, regardless of what any surrounding states do or don't do. The other key difference is that it would have kept the state on Mountain Standard Time (the time the state follows during the winter months) rather than Mountain Daylight time.

The bill was defeated in a House Committee of the Whole vote on Tuesday.