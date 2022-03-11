How Important Are Smoke Detectors To Keep Wyoming Families Safe?

Twice every year there are a couple things that NEED to be done.

Change your clocks Change the batteries in your smoke detectors

The safety of your family should be your number one concern and making sure your smoke detectors and fire evacuation plans are up to date and in working order are all very important.

The change your clocks, change your batteries is an annual campaign that encourages families to change the batteries in all of the the smoke detectors in your house. Changing the batteries when you 'Spring Forward' and 'Fall Back' will give you the sense of relief knowing that your family is that much more safe.

The National Fire Protection Association not only encourages you to change your batteries (at least) twice a year, but to test the smoke detectors in your home.

Test all smoke detectors in your home at least once a month.

Make sure everyone in your home knows what the detectors sound like

Follow manufacturers instructions on cleaning smoke detectors

When you hear a smoke detector chirping, that means the battery is low and needs replaced

When changing the battery, make sure you follow the manufacturers guide for specific batteries. If you don't use the proper battery, the detector may not work right.

If you're wondering how many smoke detectors you're supposed to have in your home, here is breakdown from the NFPA.

inside each bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement.

install alarms in the living room or near the stairway to the upper level, or in both locations.

Smoke alarms installed in the basement should be installed on the ceiling at the bottom of the stairs leading to the next level.

Smoke alarms should be installed at least 10 feet from a cooking appliance to minimize false alarms when cooking.

The NFPA puts out great information on how you can keep your family safe.

Here Are Fire Safety Steps For Your Family Thanks to our friends at the City of Mills Fire Department and Alertall.com these steps should be discussed and practiced with your entire family and anyone else that lives with you.

