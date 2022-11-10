Governor Gordon Names Drew Perkins New Chief Of Staff, Following Buck McVeigh’s Retirement

Governor Gordon has announced that Drew Perkins (no relation to this writer) will replace Buck McVeigh as the Governor's Chief of Staff, following McVeigh's retirement.

That news came via a press release from the Governor's office, which announced the change in leadership.

According to the release, McVeigh served as the Governor's Policy Director before serving as Chief of Staff in June of 2019. The release stated that McVeigh began his 36-year career with the State of Wyoming in 1980. His first job was with the Department of Agriculture, and it included positions in the Department of Administration & Information, as well as the State Auditor's Office and the Public Service Commission. The release noted that McVeigh was a longtime-member of Wyoming's Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG). He also served as the groups 14-year executive branch co-chairman.

He also served as Executive Director of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association for five years.

“Having been given the opportunity to serve as Governor Gordon’s Chief was truly the honor of a lifetime for me. It is with a heavy heart that I leave this fine man’s side,” McVeigh said.

McVeigh served as the Governor's Chief of Staff during, arguably, one of the state's toughest, most extraordinary time periods, which includes the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are truly no words to describe it. A 24-7-365 job with endless days. We made it through some awfully difficult times over these last four years. And, I say with all honesty, I couldn’t have done it without the incredible staff and cabinet that we have. What an awesome team!” McVeigh said.

Governor Gordon is also proud of that team.

“I will never be able to thank Buck adequately for his extraordinary service to the state and her citizens,” Governor Gordon said. “Long before he joined my office or served as Chief of Staff, Buck had a distinguished career with Wyoming, which gave him invaluable insight into and knowledge of our state. It has been an honor to serve with Buck, and a treasure to enjoy his friendship.”

McVeigh will finish out the year as the Governor's Chief of Staff, before Drew Perkins, State Senator from Natrona County, takes the reigns.

“I am honored and humbled to be asked to try and fill Buck McVeigh’s shoes as the Governor’s Chief of Staff. That will be a tall order,” Perkins said. “I have enjoyed working with Governor Gordon since he served as Treasurer. I respect him immensely and consider him a good friend. I am excited to assist the Governor and his team as he starts his second term, and to have the opportunity to work full-time in continuing to serve Wyoming and her people.”

The release noted that Perkins has represented District 29 in the Wyoming Senate since 2007. He has served as Senate President, Vice President, and Chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee. Before working for the Governor, Perkins worked as an attorney in private practice for more than 30 years. He graduated from the University of Wyoming School of Law, and earned an M.S. in Taxation from Southeastern University in Washington D.C. He also earned a B.S. from Brigham Young University.

“Drew and I have enjoyed a longstanding respect and friendship going back to my time as Treasurer,” the Governor said. “Throughout that time, I have found his advice to be correct and valuable. From the passage of Amendment A to more recent budgets, Drew has been a trusted source of wisdom and perspective. I eagerly look forward to working with him.”