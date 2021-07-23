Following the resignation of Dan Noble, Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Brenda Henson as the Director of the Wyoming Department of Revenue. Noble resigned after 13 years of serving in the role.

According to a statement from the Governor's office, Henson was appointed to serve as Administrator of the Property Tax Division for the Department of Revenue in July 2013. She retired from that position in March of 2020. Before that, she served as a Laramie County Assessor. Henson began her career in the Assessor's office in 1988 and was elecred Assessor in 1995. She was re-elected for four additional terms of office.

While serving as Assessor, she was also the President of the Wyoming County Assessors Association, as well as the Legislative Chair. She also served as the President of the Wyoming Association of County Officers.

“I extend my thanks to Dan for his service, and he leaves big shoes to fill,” Governor Gordon said. “We are fortunate to have someone with Brenda's expertise in Wyoming tax law and revenue policy taking the reins at the Department.”

The Wyoming Department of Revenue includes the Administrative Services Division, the Exciuse Tax Division, the Property Tax Division, the Mineral Tax Division, and the Liquor Division.