Governor Gordon Applauds Federal Recognition of ‘Juneteenth’ Holiday

Upon the news that President Biden signed a bill that was passed by congress to officially commemorate June 19 (or 'Juneteenth') as a federal holiday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement of support for the decision.

Get our free mobile app

Per a press release from the Governor's office, Governor Gordon has signed a similar proclamation, recognizing the significance of the day, which commemorates the end of slavery. Juneteenth, the Governor's office states, also encourages self-development and respect for all cultures.

The release notes that Wyoming has recognized the Juneteenth holiday since 2003, when the state legislature passed a bill that established the holiday on the third Saturday of the month.

Per the U.S. Office of Personnel, President Biden's declaration has made Friday, June 18, 2021 a holiday for most federal employees. Wyoming Legislature has already established set State Holidays, but Governor Gordon said he will work with lawmakers to make the day a state holiday in future years.

“Freedom is always a cause for celebration and this is a momentous day in our nation’s history. I encourage people to observe this commemoration of the full enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation, which embodies the values of all Americans,” Governor Gordon said.