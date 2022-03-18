Governor Gordon and Veterans Commission Holding ‘Welcome Home’ Events for Wyoming Veterans

Governor Gordon, alongside the Wyoming Veterans Commission, has announced that they will be holding various celebrations around Wyoming in honor of "Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day."

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a press release from the Governor's office, which stated that three different celebrations will take place around the state on Saturday, March 26.

?"During the 61st Legislative Session in 2011, the day of welcoming was codified in state law for March 30 of each year," the release stated. "This coincides with the date U.S. combat troops would have set foot on Wyoming soil after returning home from the Vietnam War in 1973."

Wyoming Veterans, especially those who fought in the Korean or Vietnam war, as well as those veterans who were not properly thanked upon their return to Wyoming, are invited to attend these events. Additionally, surviving spouses and/or other family members of Veterans are also welcomed to attend the events.

The three events will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The first ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. in Green River, Wyoming at the American Legion Post 28, located at 38 North Center Street.

The second ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. in Worland, Wyoming at the American Legion Post 44, located at 129 S. 7th Street.

The final event will happen at 3:00 p.m. in Gillette, Wyoming at the Campbell County Senior Center, located at 701 Stocktrail Ave.

"The ceremonies will include remarks by Governor Mark Gordon, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, the Adjutant General of Wyoming and Veterans Commission Chairman Jake Jacobs, local officials and Veterans," the release noted. "Receiving lines will be formed so Wyoming residents can join the effort to thank our Veterans."

For more information, interested parties may contact the Wyoming Veterans Commission at 307-777-8151.

Far too many Veterans were not properly thanked upon their arrival back home. They weren't told how thankful the entire country was for their sacrifices and dedication. Many of these men and women were never told that they were heroes. This 'Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day' aims to remedy that. Though it may have come decades too late, this day will serve as a reminder that each and every Veteran who put their lives on the line to protect this country, their country, are absolute heroes. It's a chance for Wyoming communities to put their collective hands to their head in a salute to say "Thank You."