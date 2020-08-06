Gov. Gordon Voices Support for Halting Aerial Gunning of Goats

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Thursday said stopping aerial gunning of mountain goats in Grand Teton National Park is "sensible."

"I am delighted that Grand Teton National Park officials have chosen to take a different, more sensible approach to addressing this important wildlife management issue,"

According to Thursday's news release, mountain goats in Grand Teton National Park compete with bighorn sheep for "limited, high-elevation habitat" and can spread diseases to native sheep.

Gordon's position is reportedly supported by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, who "adamantly" recommended volunteers play a role in the operation.

In January, the commission passed a resolution condemning aerial gunning to manage goats and urged park officials to use skilled volunteers as the removal method.

This story will be updated.