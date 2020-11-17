Gov. Gordon Not Considering A Bar, Restaurant Shutdown Right Now

A spokesman for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon says the governor is not currently considering a bar and restaurant shutdown to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Townsquare Media of Cheyenne contacted the governor's office on Tuesday morning in response to widely circulating rumors of an imminent shutdown of bars, restaurants, and possibly other businesses. But Gordon spokesman Micheal Pearlman said that while the governor is currently reviewing a range of options for dealing with the pandemic, a shutdown of bars and restaurants is not under consideration "at this time."

The governor has recently expressed frustration at what he sees as a lack of cooperation among some members of the public in fighting the pandemic. The governor last week called people who are not taking steps to help prevent the spread of the virus "knuckleheads" and warned that new health orders are coming.

The governor also warned that the new orders would be "more restrictive," but didn't offer any more specifics as to what might be forthcoming in that regard.

A face mask mandate is currently in effect in Albany. Laramie and Teton counties as well as the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Several more counties, including Sweetwater Natrona, Sheridan, Park, Lincoln, Goshen, Hot Springs, and Sublette counties currently have proposed face mask mandates pending.

21of the state's 23 public health officers have signed on in favor of a state-wide mask mandate. While the governor did not order such a mandate last week, he did say that "all things are on the table" as possible measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

