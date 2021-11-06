Gov. Gordon Appoints James Michael Causey As District Court Judge for the Sixth Judicial District

Governor Gordon has announced that he has appointed James Michael Causey to be a District Court Judge for the Sixth Judiciary District.

This district will serve Campbell, Crook, and Weston Counties.

Causey's appointment comes after the retirement of former Judge John R. Perry.

According to a release from the Governor's office, Causey has served as the Executive Director of of the Wyoming Board of Patrols since 2018. He has also spent 14 years working at the Wyoming Attorney General's Office, serving as post-appellate Supervisor in the Criminal Division and as Employment and Contracts Supervisor in the Tort Litigation Division.

Causey has also worked in the Appellate Section of the Wyoming Public Defender's office. He received his Bachelor's degree from Charleston Southern University and earned his Masters and J.D. degrees from the University of Wyoming.

“Mr. Causey has a depth of legal experience that will serve him well as a judge," Governor Gordon said. "His experience with the Board of Parole is particularly valuable. I appreciate that he is willing to continue to serve the public and specifically the people of Campbell, Crook and Weston Counties."

Gordon stated that Causey's appointment is effective January 3, 2022.