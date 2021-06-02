Gov. Gordon Announces Efforts to Bring Nuclear Energy To Wyoming

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, along with TerraPower and PacifiCorp, has announced today the efforts to advance a Natrium reactor demonstration project at a retiring coal plant in Wyoming.

Currently, the companies are evaluating several potential locations in the state.

Governor Gordon stated in a news release, “I am thrilled to see Wyoming selected for this demonstration pilot project, as our great state is the perfect place for this type of innovative utility facility and our coal-experienced workforce is looking forward to the jobs this project will provide."

The development of a nuclear energy facility will bring tax revenue to Wyoming’s state budget, which has seen a significant decline in recent years.

This demonstration project creates opportunities for both PacifiCorp and local communities to provide well-paying and long-term jobs for workers in Wyoming.

The location of the Natrium demonstration plant is expected to be announced by the end of 2021.

To learn more about this project and the Natrium technology, please follow the link here.