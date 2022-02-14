Governor Mark Gordon laid out his agenda in the 2022 State of the State address in front of the joint Wyoming legislature before the start of the budget session.

Gordon said the possible war between Russia and Ukraine shows the need for the U.S.'s nuclear arsenal, part of which is stored in a military base near Cheyenne.

"Bear in mind, what is happening in the Ukraine is as much about energy as it is about geopolitics and security," Gordon said. "The old adage of peace through strength remains true. That is why our nation's nuclear arsenal remains essential. We can be proud that Wyoming will remain a critical component of our nuclear triad. F.E. Warren Air Force Base, just up the street, will remain a central element of the new Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent."

Gordon said Wyoming will continue to use fossil fuels while also utilizing renewable energy sources.

"Wyoming has it all: the best wind, solar, gas, coal, nuclear and the ability to store 50 years’ worth of our nation's total carbon emissions," Gordon said. "Innovation, not regulation, is our way forward to give our nation the energy it requires and simultaneously solve the world's climate concerns. We do not need to choose between fossil fuels or new types of energy, to quote the old baseball sage, Yogi Berra, 'When you come to a fork in the road, take it.'"

Gordon said Wyoming needs to do more to address the low pay that state employees receive.

"Wyoming is struggling to staff the very agencies that provide the services the people of Wyoming need," Gordon said. "90% of Wyoming state employees are earning less than their peers were five years ago. And 30% of our workforce need a second job to make ends meet. We cannot ignore these sobering facts. We must do better."

While Gordon gave some points for addressing Wyoming's energy issues, such as investing in nuclear and wind while also continuing coal mining when it came to how to address state employees earning less than their peers, less information was provided as to what the state could do to address the issue.