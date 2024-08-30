Gordon signs executive orders to share resources for Wyomingites affected by wildfires

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has signed two executive orders to assist agricultural producers impacted by the fires that have burned across northern Wyoming. He also renewed his commitment to support recovery efforts, including developing plans for thoughtful restoration of the landscape.

The first order eases restrictions to transport loads of livestock feed and livestock, exempting motor carrier drivers from operating time requirements. The second lifts certain restrictions for vehicles transporting oversize and overweight loads of livestock feed and livestock.

“Fires like these are devastating for our producers,” Gordon said in a news release. “Many have lost pasture, feed, livestock and supplies. These EOs will allow assistance to flow more freely to those who need it, and we will continue to work on making additional resources available for recovery.”

As of Friday, the Remington fire is 66% contained, the Constitution fire is 80% contained, while the Flat Rock Fire is 78% contained, and the House Draw fire is at 94% containment. More than 550 personnel are assigned to the four fires, which combined have burned more than 447,000 acres in Wyoming and Montana. The House Draw fire is considered Wyoming’s largest wildfire.

As firefighting crews continue their efforts to get full containment of the fires still burning, the state is working with partners to establish a web page that will serve as a one-stop information source for relief assistance. Additional information on that website will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

Local producers who have experienced losses should contact their local Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Service Agency offices.

For the latest information on the fires, daily updates, and additional information visit the Southwest Area Incident Management Team #5 Facebook page here. Gordon’s executive orders can be found on the Executive Orders page of the governor’s website here.