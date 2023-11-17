Gordon Proposes $20 Million in Property Tax Relief and Savings

In Governor Mark Gordon's just-released budged proposal for the next two years he's calling for property tax relief totaling more than $20 million.

The Governor describes his budget this way: “It focuses on needs and not wants, but addresses the pressing challenges of today – a continuously overreaching federal government; workforce shortages; inflation; an unacceptably high suicide rate; and property tax relief for the truly needy.”

“Wyoming has been fortunate to be the beneficiary of high natural gas prices and an influx of federal funds since the pandemic,” Governor Gordon said. “However, now we must adapt to the absence of those federal dollars and the impact to our ongoing spending. It requires us to make difficult decisions about meaningful programs, and to determine how we are going to address our current challenges as well as the needs of future generations.”

Gordon proposes allocating funding to address the changes affecting Wyoming’s energy industry, programs to support workforce development and economic diversification and addressing the state’s mental health crisis. These investments include:

$20 million to expand the Property Tax Refund program to provide additional targeted relief to Wyoming homeowners.



Funding for community mental health centers and youth services mental health providers as well as expansion of the 988 suicide prevention hotline capacity to add text and chat services.



Continued support for the expansion of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership to enhance the workforce in support of economic development.



Increased spending authority for the Federal Natural Resources Planning Account (FNRPA) to defend Wyoming interests in court.

The Governor’s budget message and full budget may be found on the State Budget Department's webpage. He will present his 2025/26 budget to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee on December 12.

