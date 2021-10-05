Gordon Plans to Visit Southern Border

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release that he will join other Republican Governors on the U.S./Mexico border to highlight the issues with President Joe Biden's current immigration policy.

Gordon said:

"Our Constitution requires a secure border. It’s clear that this crisis is not getting appropriate attention from the Biden Administration. Our border states have asked for our help in addressing this emergency, and we are responding. It’s important to see firsthand what these states are facing."

Border crossings into the U.S. from Mexico have increased over the past year, going from 78,414 encounters by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Jan. 2021 to a high of 213,534 in July, the most in the past 20 years, and down slightly to 208,887 in August.

About half of those encounters in July led to apprehensions, rather than expulsion, which is a change from last year when almost all encounters at the southern border led to expulsion due to COVID-19 fears.

Many migrants however are still being sent out with the use of Title 42, which allows the the expulsion of people trying to enter the country because of ongoing health emergencies.

In Sept., Gordon joined 25 other Republican Governors in signing a letter to the Biden Administration requesting a meeting with the President in regards to the border issue and, to date, the Governors have not received an offer to meet.

The situation has prompted Gordon to send resources to the border, like in July when Wyoming offered unspecified aerial assets valued up to $250,000 to Arizona and Texas.

While the releases mentions Gordon using the trip to consider other ways Wyoming could help protect the border, it doesn't provide any specifics.

During the visit Gordon will join Governors and the Texas Department of Public Safety agents for a boat tour of the Rio Grande River.

Also in attendance will be governor's from 10 other states including: Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Idaho Governor Brad Little, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.