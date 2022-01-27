Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Brian Schroeder to be Wyoming’s Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Schroeder will replace former superintendent Jillian Balow who resigned on Jan. 16 to become Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Virginia Department of Education.

Under state statute, Gordon selected one of three candidates from a list submitted to him by the Republican Party Central Committee.

Thomas Kelly of Sheridan and Marti Halverson of Etna were also among the nominees presented to Gordon.

Prior to Schroeder's nomination, there was some contention involving the selection of the three candidates that were sent to the governor, as several of the people involved in the selection process sued the Republican Committee.

They alleged that because the committee had given each county the same amount of votes, and not proportioned them based on population, it violated the Wyoming and U.S. constitutions which stipulate one person, one vote.

A district judge denied the plaintiffs temporary relief due to them not showing there was sufficient harm done.

Schroeder has worked as a teacher and administrator in private schools in California, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Wyoming and as a family and youth counselor.

He most recently served as Head of School at Cody’s Veritas Academy, a private Christian school.

He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Maranatha Baptist University and holds a Masters's degree in Professional Counseling from Liberty University.

Gordon said:

"I reviewed application materials and conducted interviews with all the candidates that came through the selection process, and after much prayer and careful consideration, I have determined that Brian Schroeder is best-suited to fill the Superintendent's position," Gordon said. "Brian demonstrated his commitment to ensuring that parents are intricately involved in their children’s education, just as it should be. I will work to ensure a smooth transition in leadership for the Wyoming Department of Education."

Schroeder said:

"I am honored and humbled beyond words at this incredible opportunity to serve the students, teachers, and parents of Wyoming," Schroeder said. "I’ll do my best to help strengthen education for the future of our state."

Schroeder will serve as superintendent for the remainder of Balow’s term, which ends in January 2023.

In the November general election, voters will have the chance to vote on a superintendent.