Good News of for Garbage Pickups, “We’ve got your trash” says City of Casper
"No matter the snow, wind or Jan. 2 holidays, we've got your trash. All trash will be picked up on your regularly scheduled day this week" read a post on the City of Casper Facebook page.
(City offices will be closed on January 2nd.)
The City of Casper collects residential trash Monday-Friday. Each day trucks operate in a different area of town.
Curbside Containers need to be rolled to the curb by 7:00 a.m. on collection day by City ordinance.
Call (307) 235-8246 for questions about your collection day.
- Monday-Country Club/ Huber east
- Tuesday- McKinley east to Country Club
- Wednesday-Poplar east to McKinley
- Thursday- Wyoming Boulevard east to Poplar
- Friday- Everything south and west of Wyoming Boulevard
The city is accepting live Christmas trees until January 21st.
Here is a link to their recycling locations.