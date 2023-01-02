Good News of for Garbage Pickups, &#8220;We&#8217;ve got your trash&#8221; says City of Casper

Good News of for Garbage Pickups, “We’ve got your trash” says City of Casper

City of Casper, Facebook

"No matter the snow, wind or Jan. 2 holidays, we've got your trash. All trash will be picked up on your regularly scheduled day this week" read a post on the City of Casper Facebook page.

(City offices will be closed on January 2nd.)

The City of Casper collects residential trash Monday-Friday. Each day trucks operate in a different area of town.

Curbside Containers need to be rolled to the curb by 7:00 a.m. on collection day by City ordinance.

Call (307) 235-8246 for questions about your collection day.

Map of Solid Waste pick-up schedule  

  • Monday-Country Club/ Huber east
  • Tuesday- McKinley east to Country Club
  • Wednesday-Poplar east to McKinley
  • Thursday- Wyoming Boulevard east to Poplar
  • Friday- Everything south and west of Wyoming Boulevard

The city is accepting live Christmas trees until January 21st.

Here is a link to their recycling locations. 

