GoFundMe Page Launched To Help Laramie County DA Fight Charges

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove in her defense against allegations filed by the Wyoming Bar Association's Office of Bar Counsel.

You can read the charges against Manlove here.

The charges filed against the DA in October included charges that "she is a persistent and ongoing threat to public safety in Cheyenne."

The formal charge references two cases -- the Rodney Law case, in which first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, and domestic battery charges were dismissed against the "habitual criminal"; and a child sex abuse case which Manlove declined to prosecute.

"These are not issues about the exercise of prosecutorial discretion, but rather, they demonstrate consistent misrepresentations, a lack of competence and diligence that is prejudicial to the administration of justice," the formal charge reads.

But Manlove, in a 12-page response filed Monday, Nov. 8, says "the decision to pursue criminal charges lies solely within (her) statutory duties and powers" and "the judicial branch of government lacks the authority to order or require (her) to prosecute a case."

The Board Of Professional Responsibility, which oversees attorneys in Wyoming, is set to consider the case against Manlove in February.

The Wyoming Supreme Court would have the final word on any actions the board wants to take against Manlove.

But a GoFundMe page called "Fight Cancel Culture In Laramie County" was recently launched to help Manlove pay for here defense against the allegations. The page's organizer is listed as Andrew Rathbun of Cheyenne.

According to the page:

"Never before in the State of Wyoming has there been an effort by the Office of Bar Counsel and judges to attempt to remove a duly elected prosecuting attorney from office because they disagree with her public policy decisions, the way she manages her office, the manner in which she handled mandatory COVID-19 budget cuts, and the manner in which she exercised her prosecutorial discretion in her capacity as the Laramie County District Attorney. This is not a case where it is being alleged that Ms. Manlove broke the law, acted criminally, or is guilty of “misconduct” or “malfeasance in office” pursuant to W.S. §18-3-902. Rather, as stated by the Laramie County judges in their December 21, 2020, letter to Bar Counsel: “In short, we are concerned that Manlove’s personnel management and caseload management cause prejudice to the administration of justice in Laramie County.”

As of Wednesday morning, the page had raised $935 dollars towards a goal of $20,000. Manlove was listed as having donated $20 to the effort.