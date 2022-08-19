Glenrock’s Sip’s Coffee Co. Now Has a Brand New Location In Douglas

Kaylynn Henson's dream of building a coffee stand started in 2019.

And in the fall of 2020 when a local shop in Casper was going out of business and selling all of its equipment, she and her husband AJ were able to make their dream come true.

Sip's Coffee Company LLC is a drive-thru coffee stand located in Glenrock, Wyoming, and soon after its grand opening, it became THE place to go for both cold and hot drinks.

With an extensive menu and options to order via your phone, Sip's has been a treat for both kids and adults.

They have Red Bull Blasts and gourmet sodas, as well as baked goods.

Sip's Coffee Company proudly serves espresso and drip coffee. Sip's grinds and pulls shots to order, using freshly roasted beans that are ground daily to deliver the freshest drip coffee around.

And now, Sip's Coffee Co. has a brand new Douglas, Wyoming location.

426 S Riverbend Dr.

Just like their Glenrock location (212 West Birch Street), the Douglas Sip's is drive-through only.

You can order your drink using your phone by following this link, then roll on up to the mobile order window, and then happily continue on with your day.

If you're not sure what to order, the friendly staff at Sip's will be more than happy to recommend their own favorites or help you pick the perfect drink off their menu based on what you already know you like from somewhere else.

To celebrate their Douglas Grand Opening, you can join Sip's (at their Douglas location) Saturday, August 20th, where the first $500 in orders have been paid for by Cherie Lehner with Douglas Home Consultants.

Stop by Sip's Coffee Co.'s new Douglas Location and say hello, grab a drink on Cherie, and have a chance to win some other fun door prizes.

