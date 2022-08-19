Bigfoot Makes The Ultimate Entrance To A Wyoming Wedding

There are somethings that people will fight you until they're blue in the face about...Bigfoot is one of them.

Ahhh the Sasquatch, the Big Muddy Monster, Wood Ape, Skunk Ape are all names associated with Bigfoot.

I know this may shock you, but Washington and California have reported the most Bigfoot sightings since the beginning of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization's, Bigfoot sightings database in 2019.

According to Live Science, there have been over 10,000 sightings of the creature, but one thing is for sure they're not all seeing the same one.

Some descriptions say the beast stands about 6' 9", others say the Bigfoot stands between 10 - 15 feet tall.

With those descriptions, Bigfoot could be an offensive lineman for an NFL team or Shaquille O'Neal.

I don't know anyone that has had a personal experience with sasquatch, I've really only seen him on beef jerky commercials on TV or in the movie Harry and the Henderson's.

According to the BFRO (Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization) Wyoming has only had 28 sightings, in just over 1/2 of the 23 counties.

Carbon - 3

Crook - 1

Fremont - 1

Johnson -1

Lincoln - 4

Park - 9

Sheridan - 1

Sublette - 1

Sweetwater - 1

Teton - 3

Uinta - 2

Washakie - 1

It wasn't until recently, while on YouTube did I start second guessing that the legend could be true.

Wedding videographer Nathaniel Wilson, from Rapid City, SD, posted a video from a wedding here in Wyoming and BIGFOOT was caught on video. I feel it may've been a staged sighting, because he was playing the part of the weddings Ring Bearer.

The bride was surely taken by surprise when one of the wedding official let out a loud whistle, while the other was taking a drink out of his cold adult beverage. When she realized something wasn't quite right, the sasquatch made his entrance.

I'm not going to say this was a real sighting, or if it was set up. You'll need to give it a watch to see for yourself.

