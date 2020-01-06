Gillette Woman Wanted in Meth Distribution Case in Custody

A Gillette woman wanted in connection with a federal investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring has been arrested.

The Gillette News Record reports that 40-year-old Billie Jo Adams was arrested Dec. 28 in Cheyenne and was transferred to Campell County on Friday.

Federal authorities had been seeking Adams and others in connection with a Mexican cartel’s alleged conspiracy to distribute meth.

It wasn't immediately known if Adams had a lawyer.

In May, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Southern California announced that 43 people faced charges in the case.