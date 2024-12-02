Gillette police officer arrested on charges from service in Utah

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Police Department Officer Christopher Goree was taken into custody and placed on administrative leave pending termination after he was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor for actions taken while serving as an officer in Utah.

Goree is charged with three counts of custodial sexual relations in the third degree, a third-degree charge of tampering with a witness and a Class B misdemeanor for knowing intentional access and dissemination of a CITS division record.

The police department was contacted by the Utah Department of Public Safety through the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation on Monday, notifying them of the investigation and pending warrant for Goree.

In a release, the GPD stated it was not aware of Goree’s charges until being contacted by the Utah Department of Public Safety on Dec. 2.