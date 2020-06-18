Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert Will Include Casper

Garth Brooks is playing a show in Casper — sort of, at least.

The renowned country star recently announced a drive-in concert to be played at 300 drive-in locations throughout North America. On Thursday, he announced those locations will include the big screen at the Casper Events Center on June 27.

Tickets will go on sale Friday.

The concert will be held "rain or shine" and will begin at dusk. Gates will open at 7 p.m. the night of the event, which is slated to kick off at roughly 8:30 p.m.

Event promoters are calling it a "once in a lifetime experience."

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

According to a news release, the show will adhere to guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with state and local mandates.

Encore Live, the event promotion company, says it has partnered with health experts to establish procedures for staff and fans. Those will include maintaining at least six feet between each vehicle, using personal protective equipment for staff, contactless payment and ticketing systems.