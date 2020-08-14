Game & Fish: All 2020 Wyoming Hunting Seasons Are a Go

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says this fall's hunting seasons are a go.

Deputy Chief Game Warden Scott Edberg says there have been no hunting season cancellations or regulation changes.

"We are looking forward to a robust and successful fall hunt," said Edberg.

"We expect hunters will take full advantage of spending time outdoors pursuing the great variety of game species, from rabbits to turkeys to elk, with many bringing home great table fare," he added.

