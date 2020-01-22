Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton Over Russia ‘Favorite’ Comments

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton over an interview in which Clinton appeared to call Gabbard “the favorite of the Russians.”

Gabbard said in her lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court that Clinton's comments in a podcast last year were based on either her own imagination or “extremely dubious conspiracy theories.”

The lawsuit charges that Clinton “reserves a special hatred and animosity for Tulsi” because Gabbard endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders over Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary campaign and never endorsed Clinton.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill says the lawsuit is ”ridiculous.”