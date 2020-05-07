French Teens, Normandy Vets Swap Stories of Life in Lockdown

CABOURG, France (AP) — A group of French teens has been exchanging letters about life under the coronavirus lockdown with World War II veterans who fought in the Normandy invasion. French teen Marion Nivard helped start the correspondence.

She began writing to 94-year-old Bill Ridgewell last year, thanking him for helping to save her country from the Nazis.

As VE Day approached, Nivard and her classmates thought of Ridgewell and other veterans living in isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic — just as they were.

They decided to swap stories about their lives during the pandemic.