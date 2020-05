Fremont County Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases; 479 Total Statewide

The number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming on Wednesday rose to 479, a jump of 27 from Monday, plus 152 probable cases and 416 recovered cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Twenty-five of those new confirmed cases were reported in Fremont County, and the 27 total is the largest single-day rise since reporting began.

The total number of deaths statewide remained at seven.

In Natrona County, the number of confirmed cases remained at 38, with 10 probable cases.

Statewide, Fremont County had the most cases at 155, followed by Laramie County at 109, then Teton County at 67.

Platte and Weston counties have not reported any confirmed cases.

As of Wednesday, the state health laboratory had completed 5,804 tests, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 6,350 tests.

As of Wednesday, 12.5% of confirmed cases had required hospitalization, 69.7% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Wednesday, 34.4% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 43% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 51.1% identify as white, 26.9% were American Indian, 13.2% were Hispanic and 1.7% were black.

Most cases were in the 19-29-year age group at 18.2%, followed by the 50-59-year age group at 15.7%, and the 60-69-year age group at 15.4%,

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing at 64.5%, followed by fever at 55.9%, headache at 54.5% and muscle aches at 53.9%.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 8.

Big Horn: 2 (1).

Campbell: 16 (9).

Carbon: 5.

Converse: 14 (9).

Crook: 5.

Fremont: 155 (9).

Goshen: 3 (1).

Hot Springs: 1 (2).

Johnson: 11 (4).

Laramie: 109 (54).

Lincoln: 7 (3).

Natrona: 38 (10).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12 (4).

Sublette: 1 (2).

Sweetwater: 12 (7).

Teton: 67 (31).

Uinta: 6 (2).

Washakie: 5 (3).

