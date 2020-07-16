Fremont County Man Dies From COVID-19

A Fremont County man has died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.

According to the announcement, the man had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

He'd been hospitalized in another state when he did.

So far, there have been 1,644 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming. Twenty-four people have died from the virus.

Of the confirmed positives, 1,241 have recovered.