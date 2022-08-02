On Monday, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #2 in Green River endorsed John Grossnickle for sheriff in Sweetwater County.

The FOP said in their release:

"The office of Sweetwater County Sheriff is an important one, and we have confidence in his ability to continue to be a great sheriff. We look forward to continue working with Sheriff Grossnickle. He has proven himself as a strong leader through his experience as the Sweetwater County Sheriff. There is no doubt that John Grossnickle will put the best interests of law enforcement and the people of Sweetwater County first. The FOP Lodge #2 believes he is the best candidate for Sweetwater County Sheriff."

Grossnickle has served in the sheriff's office for 25 years and was elected to the sheriff's office in 2018 after winning 61% of the vote, and was endorsed by lodge 2 then as well.

Grossnickle's only opponent in the primary is Dwane Pacheco, who, according to his campaign site recently retired as the Rock Springs Police Chief for over 31 years.

Matthew Wharton, president of the FOP Lodge 2, said, after a candidate forum featuring both people running for sheriff, the lodge members in attendance voted on who they would endorse, and Grossnickle won out.

While at most 20 members were able to attend the forum, out of the 69 current members, the event was live streamed so members could watch from home.

Wharton said it's good for lodge members to voice their opinion on where the endorsement should go, as they're the ones who are most knowledgable about who would make a good sheriff.

"To have a voice and these types of political endorsements because we as law enforcement work with these, I've worked with Dwane, I work with John, things of that sort. It's good to have a voice from the actual people," Wharton said. "Take county attorney for instance. Of course, everybody has a vote and everybody has an opinion, but who's going to know the county attorney the best? The attorney's that work with him."

