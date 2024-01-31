Fourth DUI for Natrona County Driver 3X Drunker Than the Legal Limit

On December 3rd in Natrona County a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper noted a black F-150 heading northbound on I-25.

Court records show the truck was going 99 mph in an 80 mph zone and the Ford did not use turn signals to switch lanes.

The driver was allegedly slow to recognize the flashing lights, but stopped when the semi ahead pulled off the road.

Sonny Nicholson was behind the wheel. His "eyes were bloodshot and watery and he had a wide open, 1000 yard stare" reads the charging document.

Nicholson had difficulty locating his registration and admitted that his license was suspended. Nicholson's license had been revoked out of Washington and he was required to have an Ignition Interlock Device on his vehicle, which was not installed.

Just Take Me

The defendant asked the officer if he "would just take him in."

Law enforcement read Nicholson his ICW's and took a breath test. First he blew a .203% BAC, then a .205.

Nicholson told the officer he'd had two 16 oz cans of Budweiser to drink that night.

In the state of Wyoming, and most states, you are legally drunk when your blood alcohol content is .08% or higher.

For a guy that weighs about 170 pounds, or Nicholson, it would've taken about seven drinks to reach a BAC of .203%.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse, blackouts tend to begin at BACs of about .16% and higher.

Nicholson was placed under arrest.

Out on Bond

Nicholson was charged with speeding and a DUI, his fourth within 10 years. This is a felony that could put him in prison for up to seven years and pay a fine of $10,000.

He is being represented by Public Defender Steve Mink, Assistant District attorney Elizabeth Grill is prosecuting the case on behalf of the State of Wyoming.

Bond was set at $2,500 cash or surety. Nicholson is currently out on bond.

The case has been bound over to Natrona County District Court. Nicholson will next appear for an arraignment where he will enter a plea.

