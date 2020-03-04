Foundation: Wyoming Ski, Recreational Area to Remain Open

CODY, Wyo. (The Cody Enterprise) — Yellowstone Recreations Foundation said in a statement that a Wyoming ski and recreational area will remain open after previously planning to suspend operations for the 2020-2021 season.

The Cody Enterprise reported Monday that Sleeping Giant Ski Area had been scheduled to close over financial concerns after reopening in 2009.

The mountain originally closed in 2004 because of similar monetary issues.

No changes have been planned for the summer zipline business, which could also be affected if ski operations stop.

Foundation officials say the mountain is committed to continuing operations, and is exploring its options to stay in business.