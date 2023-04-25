Casper Man Involved in Drug Conspiracy Will Serve 4-8 Years in Prison

A Casper man was sentenced to four to eight years imprisonment on separate counts of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy to deliver fentanyl during a hearing in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday.

Adam McClure heard the sentence from Judge Kerri Johnson.

District Attorney Dan Itzen explained that in exchange for his earlier guilty plea there would be an eight year cap on any sentence Johnson would hand down to McClure.

Itzen recommended a six to eight year sentence.

The conspiracy involved several others.

The prosecution lists Christopher Klingbeil, Christopher Wallace, Cortney Westby/Robinson, Nathaniel Lujan, Jeannie Crutchfield, Adam Smith, Nathaniel Wood, and Derrick Peden, according to court records.

Peden, Westby/Robinson, Smith and Lujan have all been convicted already and are serving prison sentences of their own.

Itzen said McClure's involvement in the conspiracy was "substantial," claiming that he has been "peddling poison to the community."

He told the judge that when they first began prosecuting cases in Natrona County, meth was the worst thing to besiege the community.

"Now, the only thing that exceeds this is fentanyl. Not a week goes by that we don't see a death from it," said Itzen.

"McClure was dabbling in both," he said. Referencing the pre-sentence investigation report, Itzen noted that he was selling four ounces of meth on a weekly basis.

McClure's defense attorney argued for probation in lieu of a prison sentence. Quoting Aristotle, she said, "The whole is greater than the sum of its parts."

She told the judge that her client was not raised by his parents because they, too, were involved in drugs. McClure's criminal history began as a teenager; he was looking for easy money, she said.

She continued that "underneath all those tattoos on his hands, face, neck, he has a very warm heart." She affirmed that he is the most caring and kind individual she has met today and that prison would not be the best place for him.

McClure spoke on his own behalf relaying that he was a troubled youth, but he is tired of living like that.

"I can change, and I will change" he said. "Alls I am asking for is a chance."

Johnson stated that she did not find probation appropriate given his prior felony convictions and involvement in the matter at hand.

---

When McClure was 22 years old he was charged with six felonies including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

The 95-year-old victim was found bound with duct tape in the trunk of a vehicle. She had multiple cuts on her head and face and was taken to Wyoming Medical Center.

The victim told police that two men hit her in the head with a pistol.

Read More: BREAKING: 95-Year-Old Woman Abducted in Casper [VIDEO]

That same year McClure was charged with aggravated assault and felonious restraint.

Charging documents say McClure, along with Ryan Heidekrueger and Shane Connely, went to the victim's home on Christmas Day. The victim was allegedly pistol-whipped repeatedly, his television was smashed with a baseball bat, and he was put into a red SUV. His jaw later had to be wired shut, as it was fractured and surgery was necessary to repair it.

Read More: Casper Man Denies Aggravated Assault, Felonious Restraint Charges

McClure was arrested in February 2017 after he was allegedly found passed out drunk in a break room at the offices of the Casper Star-Tribune. He reportedly had marijuana and a handgun on his person at the time of his arrest.

Mills PD, K9 Archer and Findings